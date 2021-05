Daytona International Speedway says August's Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be at full capacity

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr/Dennis Pires

The Daytona International Speedway announced plans to return to full capacity in time for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28.The night-time race, the last of the regular season in the NASCAR Cup, will be the first fully open race at the Speedway in over a year. The Daytona 500 allowed limited attendance in February.“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out. Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon,” said Daytona President Frank Kelleher in a statement . “Even with a limited capacity at the DAYTONA 500 the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action.”Kelleher told Spectrum News 13 that the details of in-person attendance have yet to be ironed out. They did note that both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans would be allowed to attend.“We are going to welcome vaccinated guests as well as non-vaccinated guests," Kelleher said. "We are still working through all of our protocols of our event, but I just want to make crystal clear that the safety and the health of not only our fans, but this community, our competition, our staff, is the No. 1 priority."