VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Gist

Daytona International Speedway says August's Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be at full capacity

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLICKR/DENNIS PIRES
  • Photo via Flickr/Dennis Pires

The Daytona International Speedway announced plans to return to full capacity in time for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28.

The night-time race, the last of the regular season in the NASCAR Cup, will be the first fully open race at the Speedway in over a year. The Daytona 500 allowed limited attendance in February.



“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out. Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon,” said Daytona President Frank Kelleher in a statement. “Even with a limited capacity at the DAYTONA 500 the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action.”

Kelleher told Spectrum News 13 that the details of in-person attendance have yet to be ironed out. They did note that both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans would be allowed to attend.

“We are going to welcome vaccinated guests as well as non-vaccinated guests," Kelleher said. "We are still working through all of our protocols of our event, but I just want to make crystal clear that the safety and the health of not only our fans, but this community, our competition, our staff, is the No. 1 priority."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care
Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tampa Bay gas hoarders accidentally set their Hummer on fire Read More

  2. Amazon 4-Star retail store coming soon to Colonial Plaza Read More

  3. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over gas shortages amid Colonial Pipeline issues, but Orlando has no need to worry Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces pardons for all coronavirus restriction violators in the state during Fox News visit Read More

  5. Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation