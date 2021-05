Orlando is one of the top 10 worst cities for beer in the US, survey says

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

These people are probably not in Orlando.

(San Francisco, CA) has 144 breweries, with 19 beers and 11 beer styles per brewery. The national average for beers per brewery was 20 and Orlando fell well short of that mark.





Anyone in Central Florida looking for beer city should look outside of Orlando. In fact, the City Beautiful is among the worst places for beer in the entire country.That's the conclusion reached in a new survey by Clever , attempting to find the best and worst beer cities in the United States. The real estate data company ranked Orlando as number seven of the 10 worst beer cities, citing a lack of variety.To calculate the data, the surveyor took into consideration the metro areas average number of breweries, the average number of beers and beer styles per brewery, and the density of breweries per 100 square miles.Orlando only has 30 breweries, with an average of 11 beers and 9 beer styles per brewery. For comparison's sake, the best beer city on their listIf you feel like looking on the bright side (imagine!), Orlando was 44th of the 50 best beer cities in the US.