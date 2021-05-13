Buckingham Palace responds to Queen's face appearing on 'Trump Train' bus at Matt Gaetz's Florida rally

Greetings from The Villages, Florida. pic.twitter.com/4pBTUrHZdP— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 7, 2021
Despite not being officially affiliated with any political candidate, the bus was a constant fixture at Trump campaign events during the 2020 election cycle. An image posted to the official Trump Train Facebook page shows Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, posing in front of the bus with Hall in July.A spokesperson for Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for sex crimes with a minor, told the publication that they have nothing to do with the bus, and they’re not concerned about it. “You do know what a meme is right?,” said Gaetz spokesperson Harlan Hill.
The latest iteration of the bus, as seen in Florida last week, boosts an as-yet-unannounced 2024 campaign for Trump and former vice president Mike Pence. Trump has spent the months since his election loss lying about the results, insisting without evidence that the election had been stolen and raging at any Republicans who don't go along, including Pence. Gaetz and Greene, who led the Florida rally, are both close Trump allies — at the rally, both Republicans declared Trump the reigning leader of their party.
