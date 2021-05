Amazon 4-Star retail store coming soon to Colonial Plaza

click image Photo courtesy Amazon

Step inside Amazon 4-Star

For those crushed by the seemingly endless boredom of waiting hours for their Prime shipments to arrive, E-commerce monolith Amazon is set to bring a second 4-Star brick-and-mortar storefront to Orlando.According to the, the Bezos behemoth will open a 4-Star retail outlet in Colonial Plaza — but sadly not Fashion Square — in the near future, with a permit filed with the city as recently as May 6.This new Colonial Plaza location will join a sister storefront at the Mall at Millenia. The exact location of the Plaza has not yet been confirmed. Amazon 4-Star stores tout an inventory where "everything for sale is rated 4 stars and above, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com." The stores generally stock a combo of electronics, games, toys, books, kitchenware and sundry miscellanea — which makes it sound somewhat like a hybrid of Best Buy and Big Lots to us.Customers will also be able to do returns on Amazon purchases online in the store.