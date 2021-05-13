VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Amazon 4-Star retail store coming soon to Colonial Plaza

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM

click image Step inside Amazon 4-Star - PHOTO COURTESY AMAZON
  • Photo courtesy Amazon
  • Step inside Amazon 4-Star
For those crushed by the seemingly endless boredom of waiting hours for their Prime shipments to arrive, E-commerce monolith Amazon is set to bring a second 4-Star brick-and-mortar storefront to Orlando.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the Bezos behemoth will open a 4-Star retail outlet in Colonial Plaza — but sadly not Fashion Square — in the near future, with a permit filed with the city as recently as May 6.



This new Colonial Plaza location will join a sister storefront at the Mall at Millenia. The exact location of the Plaza has not yet been confirmed.

Amazon 4-Star stores tout an inventory where "everything for sale is rated 4 stars and above, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com." The stores generally stock a combo of electronics, games, toys, books, kitchenware and sundry miscellanea — which makes it sound somewhat like a hybrid of Best Buy and Big Lots to us.

Customers will also be able to do returns on Amazon purchases online in the store.



