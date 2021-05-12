VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Swarms of vultures attack Central Florida neighborhood that doesn't believe in omens

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM

Florida got this way in the first place by stubbornly refusing to heed what nature was trying to tell us.

Let's just drain this swamp. These dunes are blocking my view of the ocean. Pull the water out from under this porous ground, my grass is dying. You know, all the hits. Feel free to add the residents of Westchase in Hillsborough County to that long-running list, who have been fighting off an invasion of turkey vultures rather than picking up stakes.



According to a report from news station WFLA, homeowners are finding as many as 25 vultures on a single roof every time they step outside. The federally protected birds are getting aggressive, occasionally tearing up parts of homes and going after small children and pets.

“We could have 20 to 25 vultures on our roofs. They land on our screens, their under feathers are all over the roof, their droppings are all over the place,” resident Judy Oliveri told the station, noting that they've been dealing with the birds for three years.

The news report notes that the birds were likely forced out of a nearby habitat by the continued development of land in Central Florida. The United States Department of Agriculture plans to remove the birds to another habitat but they note that it will take several weeks once they start. 

Of course, the vultures being migratory (and shuffling off problems for another day) is what caused the problem in the first place. Pardon us if we don't believe the designation of "a vulture-free community" will last.


