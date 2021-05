'Making The Band'-style reality show to begin filming in Orlando

click to enlarge Adobe

Orlando has quite the history of manufactured bands. As the hub of the late-90s boy band explosion, the mercenary pop market is a natural fit for The City Beautiful.Unfortunately, we're 20 years past the era of O-Town, the boy band that was literally assembled on screen in the first iteration of Making The Band . That heyday as a pop music hub was tied directly to the then-trend for boy band and Orlando's prominence waned with it.As K-pop megastars bring the concept of the globally famous boy band (and the shiny pop at the heart of the phenomenon) back into vogue, area producers are looking to launch their own updated version of a televised band assembly.is currently casting teenagers for their upcoming competition that will film at Orlando's TDS Studios.Helmed by "Lately" songwriter Willie Baker and former *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys manager Donna Wright, the series will smash together a pop act via auditions and then follow the group as they learn choreography, signing, stage presence and other necessary skills. The series will end with the band making its performance debut.To be considered for, 13 to 19-year-old hopefuls should send a tape of themselves singing to Sing@PopStarStudio.com. Those selected will need to be in Orlando to begin taping on June 5.