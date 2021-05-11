VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Pennsylvania filet mignon sandwich chain Nick Filet to open Orlando restaurant on Friday

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/NICK FILET
  • Photo via Instagram/Nick Filet

Pennsylvania filet mignon sandwich chain Nick Filet will open its first location outside of Pennsylvania on Friday. Orlandoans who see a nice cut of steak and just wish it was on a bun are in luck, as that pilot franchise is landing in our fair city.

The first Florida location is going where new expansions of chain restaurants beloved by Northerners seem to go now, settling down in the area around Sand Lake Drive that plays host to a ton of theme parks. Both planned Portillo's and the recently opened World's Largest White Castle are relative neighbors of Nick's, all setting up shop along the corridor that runs from Universal Studios to Walt Disney World.



The first franchise of Nick Filet in Florida will be run by Tracy Barone, a Pennsylvanian whose family moved to the area when their daughter began attending UCF.

“This was an opportunity we just couldn’t pass up. I believe in the unique Nick Filet brand and of course love the amazing food – everything just fell into place,” Barone said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring our hometown’s local favorite to our new Florida community."

In addition to filet mignon sandwiches, the chain serves lobster rolls, buckets of chopped and seasoned steak called "filet bites," salads and mac and cheese. The Orlando location is at 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Suite 102 and will open seven days a week. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday to Saturday.

A second, corporate-owned location is in the works for Orlando, though no location has been announced.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

