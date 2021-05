MasterChef Live tour will be chopping it up in Orlando come October

click image Photo courtesy Master Chef Live/Instagram

It's Gordon Ramsay's world and we're just living in it. Not only is Ramsay opening Fish & Chips in Icon Park this summer, but the spinoff touring show based on one of his two million reality shows —in this case — MasterChef Live will be chopping it up in Orlando this October.Combining past contestants from both theandshows, the Live iteration promises head-to-head cooking demos, challenges and apparently a heavy interactive element with the audience (we're picturing tons of-esque sliming but with risotto). Pulling this off in a rock venue, should be no mean feat.MasterChef Live touches down at the Hard Rock Live on Monday, Oct. 18. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster