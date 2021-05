Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood to perform in Sanford at Tuffy's Music Box this summer

click to enlarge via Tuffy's Facebook

Tuffy's Bottle Shop & Lounge

Tuffy's Music Box

Patterson Hood

For a while now, Sanford watering holehas been on a gradual but concentrated campaign to become a player in the metro's live music scene. The latest pieces to fall into place there have been major and have set the literal and figurative stage for them to become a contender.First, they finished and opened their own on-site venue,back in December. Then, early this year, they added— one of the area's most in-demand musicians and a rising booker, most recently at the New Standard — as their promoter and venue manager.Well, it looks like all the potential that Tuffy's has been lining up is beginning to materialize because their concert calendar has recently been showing glimpses of major-league bookings. The latest, and certifiably greatest, is the recent announcement ofthe leader of vanguard alt-country band theOn June 23, Hood will hold local court at Tuffy's for a performance that will be outdoors, limited-capacity, seated and distanced. This one will be special. Tickets are currently available.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.