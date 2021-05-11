VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Drag queens, pageant winners, politicians and Fred Schneider will all be on hand for the return of Savoy's Celebrity Bartender Night

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FRED SCHNEIDER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Fred Schneider/Facebook

In the name of charity, Savoy Orlando has turned over their bar to a gathering of celebs once a year for nearly a decade and 2021 won't be any different. On May 11, the Ivanhoe Village institution will allow a menagerie of pageant winners, politicians, theater standouts and drag queens to get behind the stick for brief shifts that benefit the LGBT+ Center.

Patrons can be served by a range of mixologists including State House rep Carlos G. Smith, Miss America 2004 winner Ericka Dunlap and Fred Schneider, frontman of the B-52s.



The event runs from 6-11 across Savoy's four bars. 100% of the tips go to benefit the LGBT+ Center. All jello shots sales go to the Center, as well. The event is sponsored by Tito's Vodka and 50% of all Tito's drinks go to help fund the Center's operations. Take a look at the whole schedule below.

Savoy Main Bar
6-7 Scott Maxwell/Michael Wanzie
7-8 Chantel Reshae/Michelle Knight
8-9 Fred Schneider/P. Sparkle/Carlos G. Smith
9-10 Ericka Dunlap/Danny Garcia
10-11 Axel Andrews/Doug Ba'aser

Paradise Patio
6-7 Jimmy Drew
7-8 Kellie Parkin
8-9 Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet
9-10 Orlando FURY Players
10-11 Josh Bell

Ivanhoe 1915
6-7 Susie Korgul
7-8 Sabrina Ambra
8-9 James Rode
9-10 Kenny Howard
10-11 Venus Envy
 
Location Details Savoy Orlando
1913 N. Orange Ave.
Central
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map




