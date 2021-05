Drag queens, pageant winners, politicians and Fred Schneider will all be on hand for the return of Savoy's Celebrity Bartender Night

click to enlarge Photo via Fred Schneider/Facebook

In the name of charity, Savoy Orlando has turned over their bar to a gathering of celebs once a year for nearly a decade and 2021 won't be any different. On May 11 , the Ivanhoe Village institution will allow a menagerie of pageant winners, politicians, theater standouts and drag queens to get behind the stick for brief shifts that benefit the LGBT+ Center.Patrons can be served by a range of mixologists including State House rep Carlos G. Smith, Miss America 2004 winner Ericka Dunlap and Fred Schneider, frontman of the B-52s.The event runs from 6-11 across Savoy's four bars. 100% of the tips go to benefit the LGBT+ Center. All jello shots sales go to the Center, as well. The event is sponsored by Tito's Vodka and 50% of all Tito's drinks go to help fund the Center's operations. Take a look at the whole schedule below.6-7 Scott Maxwell/Michael Wanzie7-8 Chantel Reshae/Michelle Knight8-9 Fred Schneider/P. Sparkle/Carlos G. Smith9-10 Ericka Dunlap/Danny Garcia10-11 Axel Andrews/Doug Ba'aser6-7 Jimmy Drew7-8 Kellie Parkin8-9 Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet9-10 Orlando FURY Players10-11 Josh Bell6-7 Susie Korgul7-8 Sabrina Ambra8-9 James Rode9-10 Kenny Howard10-11 Venus Envy