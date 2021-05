Ivanhoe Village's newest restaurant will come with a rooftop bar

click to enlarge Rendering via Scott + Cormia

Given the agreeable weather and lakeside views of much of Orlando, it's really a wonder we don't have rooftop bars the way Tampa has strip clubs. However, a long-empty spot in Ivanhoe Village will get us one step closer to being rife with roofs.Thereports that the owners of the space at 1323 N. Orange Ave are hoping to transform the building into a bar and restaurant with a rooftop deck. The 84-year-old building is being expanded to over 4,700 square feet from its current 3,100 square foot plan. The designs for the new space are being handled by local architects Scott + Cormia.No tenant for the building has been announced, but developers are hoping to take advantage of buzz around the neighborhood . Restaurants were cropping up in the area with some regularity ahead of the pandemic and even that world-shifter couldn't quite stall new development in the area. This unnamed patio space will join a wave of hip shops and eateries that have flooded the enclave in the last half decade.