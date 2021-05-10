Foxtail Coffee Co. plans two shops for Mount Dora

click to enlarge via Foxtail Coffee Co.

Winter Park's regional superchain Foxtail Coffee Co. is getting even bigger. The company just announced two more locations in Mount Dora, bringing the total number of pending Foxtail spots in the area up to seven.The two Mount Dora spots for the wildly successful coffee roasters will be open before the year is out, according to a report from the. One outpost will be situated in the town's historic district at 138 E. 5th Ave. The other will seemingly serve commuters on 441, setting up near several shopping centers at 3223 County Road 44B.The coffee company already operates 20 locations in Orlando metro, ranging from spaces inside the Dr. Phillips Center and the UCF Bookstore to suburban shops in Lake Nona, Eustis and Clermont. In addition to the new coffee bars in Mount Dora, Foxtail is plotting two more places outside Orlando: one in Winter Garden and another in Melbourne.Back in town, they have designs on shops in Ivanhoe Village, SoDo and along Sand Lake Road.