WATCH: Florida man crashes one stolen police car, steals another during 60-mile-long chase

A Cocoa man led police on a wild chase down I-95 on May 6, spanning two counties using two separate, stolen cop cars.The chase began in Brevard County after Cocoa officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a local motel. Police stopped 33-year-old Xavier Javern Cummings, but during the course of their conversation, Cummings managed to jump into an unlocked police car and take off. Cummings pulled onto the interstate to start a 60-mile long chase that crossed into Volusia County.At one point, Cocoa officers were able to force Cummings off the road by nudging the stolen car's passenger-side rear fender. Cummings lost control of the car and crashed into the woods. When the police attempted to close in on Cummings, he bolted from the trees and jumped into another cop car."The suspect and the vehicle were in the wooded area just off the highway. As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he fled, jumped into another Cocoa patrol vehicle and continued north," the Cocoa police department shared in a statement.Sections of I-95 were closed to aid in the chase and stop sticks were deployed to puncture the second stolen vehicle's tires. Cummings was taken into custody around the Oak Hill area. He faces multiple charges related to grand theft auto and fleeing police, as well as several charges tied to illegal possession of a firearm.