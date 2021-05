Chicago goths Wingtips announce Thanksgiving weekend show in Orlando

click image Photo by Alexus McLane courtesy Wingtips/Facebook

Chicago goths Wingtips are headed south this fall to play some hometown dates — they've got deep local roots, after all — and they'll be playing Orlando as part of that southward migration.The duo of Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon have played the Falcon and Stonewall in years past, but this time they're heading Mills 50 way to fill up Will's Pub with dry ice and angular riffs - we like'em, they create epic post-punk music on a human scale.There're Tampa and Miami dates on the itinerary too. And hopefully their new LP on Artofact Records will be out by then too.Wingtips play Will's Pub on Saturday, Nov. 27 [Tickets are available through Eventbrite