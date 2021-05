Justin Bieber heading to Amway Center to woo Orlando's Beliebers in 2022

click image Photo courtesy Justin Bieber/Facebook

Hold tight Beliebers, because Justin Bieber is Orlando-bound next spring.As part of Bieber's rescheduled Justice 2022 world tour, Bieber will be hitting the Amway Center on April 11, one of four Florida dates along with Jacksonville (April 7), Tampa (April 9) and Miami (April 13).Bieber is touring behind latest album, which came out in March of this year and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200."We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet," said Bieber in a press statement. "I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."Justin Bieber headlines the Amway Center on April 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale later this month on a TBD date (price point TBD also). Tickets for all rescheduled dates will be honored.