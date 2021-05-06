VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Heard

Death-metal supergroup Gruesome announce summer show in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GRUESOME/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Gruesome/Facebook
Death-metal supergroup Gruesome are playing some summer dates in erstwhile death metal capitol Florida and, yeah, they're playing Orlando.

With a lineup that has boasted former features members of heavies like Exhumed, Possessed and Malevolent Creation, Gruesome did in old-fashioned blood-soaked metal that calls to mind greats like Death and Autopsy. We witnessed their last headlining show in front of a packed house at the Haven in 2016, and they're the real deal.



Idly wondering if the band will take any inspiration for future material from their travels in Florida circa pandemic (there was a shocking lack of virus-related songs on their classic debut album Savage Land).

Gruesome plays the Haven Lounge with Intoxicated, Three Knuckles Deep and new local death-punks Human. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.



