Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Viva La Música festival returns to SeaWorld Orlando this month

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld is bringing back their fan-favorite event Viva La Música later this month for weekends full of the holy theme-park trinity of live music, good food and shopping.

The Latin music fest will take over sections of the park on Saturdays and Sundays from May 15-23.



On the music front, DJs are taking over the Wild Arctic Plaza (love this thematic twist) for maximum dancing to DJs and live bands playing salsa, bachata, reggaetón and the obligatory much more. Sea Harbor Pavilion will feature even more live music and dance opportunities.

Wild Arctic Plaza and Sea Harbor Pavilion will also be providing you with a bevy of themed eats and drinks including Yuca Fries, Pan con Bistec Sliders, Crispy Tostones, empanadas, Adobo Braised Chicken Platter, Bunuellos, refrescas, cheladas and sangria.

After all that, there will be a big pop-up market to browse featuring a range of wares from local artisans.

Tickets are available for Viva La Música through SeaWorld's site.

SeaWorld currently still has safety measures in measure including required face masks, temperature checks for staff and visitors and physical distancing protocols. [Who knows how long it will be until DeSantis issues an executive order about that.]



