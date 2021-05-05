Superhero Scavenger Hunt planned for downtown Sunday FunDay on May 16

click to enlarge

On May 16, Sunday FunDay is going to be supersized, as the City District turns our streets into Gotham with a tech-driven, GPS-guided, superhero-themed scavenger hunt.Thousands of dollars in prizes are up for grabs, and teams may have from two to six people, at a cost of $70 per team. That’s less than $20 each if you have four! (Our superpower is basic math.)The money supports the City District. Formerly known as the Church Street District, the downtown Orlando booster organization was hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic. They want to bring you more cool stuff (like, say, scavenger hunts) to downtown Orlando and the proceeds from this super-powered event will help them get there. Register your team at citydistrictorlando.com.We know you want to know about the prizes. The grand prize winner will get two nights at Downtown's premier hotel, The Grand Bohemian, tickets to their Friday night pool party, and a bunch of other gift cards and experiences valued at more than $1,000. Less-than-stellar scavengers can still win stuff. There’s prizes for best team name and best costumes, not to mention another costume contest over at a new market being unveiled at Wall Street Plaza and Court Street . So, break out those tights – you’re gonna need ’em.Running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and promising live music, cocktails, costume contests, and, of course, superhero and comic wares, this is intended to be everything a farmers market is not. Produced by local marketeer Pink Fink, it features a healthy array of vendors (30-plus, we’re told), hawking local art, handmade decor and vintage items.Families are welcome to revel in the daytime fun. Both the scavenger hunt and the market are completely outdoors, and all CDC guidelines will be followed.is a partner in the event, along with the City District, the Downtown Development Board, The Grand Bohemian, Wall St. Plaza, Pink Fink Productions and many more downtown businesses (which will be giving out prizes!).