VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Orlando theme parks respond after former Disney employee claims he was banned from park for drinking from fountains

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

It's hard to think of Universal or SeaWorld as an underdog of anything. None of the big theme parks could be called scrappy at this point, even if they continue to live in the shadow of Walt Disney World. Still, everybody happily making money won't stop the parks from pouncing if the House of Mouse gives them an opening.

That's exactly what they did when news began to spread that a former Disney employee was fired for drinking from the park's fountains. TikTok user Jason Jeter massed followers by taking sips from the park's landscape features and ranking the quality on a scale of 1-10. (Note: you shouldn't drink from decorative fountains and that goes double inside theme parks.) Jeter claims he banned from the park permanently for his antics and showed a trespass warning from the Orange County Sheriff's Office to his TikTok followers on May 4.




@showmelovejete

happiest place on earth right? ##jeteout ##disney ##castmember ##fyp ##ChipsGotTalent

♬ Sunset Lover Night Trouble - SelteMemset
According to Jeter's account of events on TikTok, he was fired from Disney in the middle of March. On April Fool's Day, he posted a video claiming to be banned from the property before revealing it was a joke.

Now that he's officially banned from the park, Legoland, Universal and SeaWorld all saw an opportunity to crack wise. 









Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jerry Demings calls Gov. DeSantis’ order overruling COVID-19 mandates a ‘plot to take power’ from ‘Democrat-led’ cities Read More

  2. Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns for another year to Kissmmee's Lakefront Park Read More

  3. Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day' Read More

  4. World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines Read More

  5. The Monkees will bring their 2021 farewell tour to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation