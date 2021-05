Orlando Magic hosting COVID-19 vaccination event at Amway Center

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr/Jeff Kern

The Orlando Magic are hosting a mass vaccination event at their home arena.The team is partnering with AdventHealth and the City of Orlando to provide 2,300 vaccinations on May 13. The site is offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to any eligible Floridians who sign up for an appointment through AdventHealth's portal . The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who receive the vaccine will be scheduled for a second shot on June 10. There is no cost to receive either shot and parking for the event will be offered free at the GEICO garage.“It is through teamwork and a shared commitment to the health and well-being of our residents that we will be able to manage this virus and hopefully bring some normalcy back to our community in the very near future,” Magic CEO Alex Martins told theA little less than 45% of Orange County adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. To pump those numbers, the city has recently opened a drive-up vaccination site at Barnett Park and four new walk-up sites.The drive-thru at Barnett Park runs seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The walk-up sites at South Econ, Goldenrod Park, Meadow Woods and Goldenrod Park Recreation Centers are open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. For more information about current vaccine locations in Orlando, please visit the Orange County website