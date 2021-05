Midnight Ramblers show on Thursday at Plaza Live canceled due to expected storms

click image Photo courtesy Midnight Ramblers/Facebook

Rained out

it's with a heavy heart that we announce that our show this Thursday at the Plaza Live has been canceled due to rain projection for that evening. We're bummed and will let you know if we're able to reschedule, and for all of our upcoming gigs.

The Midnight Ramblers' headlining show set for this Thursday's iteration of the Plaza Live's Front Porch Series has been canceled due to inclement weather.Part of the challenge of scheduling events in the spring and summer in Central Florida is, well, you live in Central Florida, where heavy rain can fall at the drop of a hat. And does. The forecast has turned pretty ugly for Thursday, which is not a good formula for an outdoor concert with a food truck.The Ramblers confirmed the news on their Facebook page Stay tuned to the Plaza Live 's social media for news on any possible rescheduling.