VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Tip Jar

Orlando's Tactical Brewing announces pho-flavored beer

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM

click image Art concept for Tactical Brewing's latest beer, Phosho - COURTESY OF TACTICAL BREWING CO.
  • Courtesy of Tactical Brewing Co.
  • Art concept for Tactical Brewing's latest beer, Phosho
Tactical Brewing Co. announced its latest collaboration with foodie-haven Viet-Nomz: a pho-flavored beer.

The Phosho gose (say that four times fast) is brewed with typical pho flavorings like Thai basil, lime, and jalapeños. If you haven't had a gose before, it's been the "it" beer of craft breweries for several years. It's a German style of beer that is brewed with coriander and typically sour. Gose's tart taste and saltiness makes it ideal for fruit-flavored brews and great for warm weather sipping.
click image Viet-Nomz collaborating with Tactical Brewing Co. - COURTESY OF TACTICAL BREWING CO.
  • Courtesy of Tactical Brewing Co.
  • Viet-Nomz collaborating with Tactical Brewing Co.
Phosho already has its fans. It won the Judge's Choice and and the People's Choice at the Florida Smash Beer Festival in January.



The beer will be released this Friday with a Viet-Nomz pop-up at Tactical Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. at 4882 New Broad St. A 750 ml bottle will run you $18.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs executive order overruling all local coronavirus mandates immediately Read More

  2. Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day' Read More

  3. World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines Read More

  4. Orlando's poor planning might be exacerbating unequal park use post-pandemic Read More

  5. Animated Hulu series features a tale of the famed Winter Park Boat Tour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation