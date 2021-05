Orlando's Tactical Brewing announces pho-flavored beer

click image Courtesy of Tactical Brewing Co.

Tactical Brewing Co. announced its latest collaboration with foodie-haven Viet-Nomz: a pho-flavored beer.The Phosho gose (say that four times fast) is brewed with typical pho flavorings like Thai basil, lime, and jalapeños. If you haven't had a gose before, it's been the "it" beer of craft breweries for several years. It's a German style of beer that is brewed with coriander and typically sour. Gose's tart taste and saltiness makes it ideal for fruit-flavored brews and great for warm weather sipping.Phosho already has its fans. It won the Judge's Choice and and the People's Choice at the Florida Smash Beer Festival in January.The beer will be released this Friday with a Viet-Nomz pop-up at Tactical Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. at 4882 New Broad St. A 750 ml bottle will run you $18.