Gatorland's Larry the Alligator competing to be the face of Frontier Airlines

Larrrrrrrrrrrry!

Since a humble Orlando tree frog became the new Cadbury Bunny earlier this year, let's keep the local mascot momentum going as a Central Florida alligator seeks to be the new face of Frontier Airlines.Larry the Alligator, resident at — where else? — venerable Central Florida theme park Gatorland, is currently in the running to be the "face" of a new Frontier aircraft. As part of a co-promotion with Visit Orlando, four iconic local animal residents are competing to be immortalized on the tail of a Frontier aircraft.Larry's story is uniquely Central Floridian: a former resident of the Villages, the 12-foot gator was moved over to Gatorland after a few too many snacks provided by local residents [] necessitated a move to more hospitable climes. And he fit right in to his new environment.The field of competitors is a crowded (and frankly adorable) one, with Larry facing off against Ella the Florida Black Bear, Ted the Loggerhead Sea Turtle and Flurry the Albino Alligator. Can a tie be declared and they all be put on the tail Mount Rushmore-style?Voting is open until 16, and the online ballot is live