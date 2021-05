Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns for another year to Kissmmee's Lakefront Park

click image Photo courtesy Cuban Sandwich Festival/Facebook

Get ready for a celebration of arguably one of the greatest sammies ever developed by humankind when the Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Central Florida for a 6th year in August.Now, one could easily hold a Cuban Sandwich Festival and just pack it with vendors from around Central Florida purveying their ham-and-pickle wares [], but the organizers of this fest are really leaning in to the creative possibilities of the day, with a schedule of events that include: live music, dance performances, a noble attempt to construct the biggest Cuban sandwich ever, and an all-star panel of judges crowning a winner for Best Cuban Sandwich.The Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival happens at Kissimmee's Lakefront Park — so you can take a stroll to fend off the irresistible urge to nap, post-fest — on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. The event is free.