Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Detroit R&B songwriter JMSN plays Orlando this autumn
Posted
By Ray Roa
on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 10:51 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy JMSN/Facebook
The national touring industry should be somewhat on its way to a recovery by the fall, and Christian Berishaj will be a part of the healing. Last week, the Detroit songwriter better known as Jmsn (stylized “JMSN
” and pronounced like the whiskey) announced that his “Heal Me” would stop in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a gig at the Social..
Tickets to see the songwriter, engineer and producer backed by a full band are $20-$22 and on sale now. Other Florida stops on the two-month tour include Tampa (Sept. 30) and Miami (Oct. 1).
JMSN started playing in the Sunshine State around 2015 when he brought his greasy Jesus mane
, full band and anti-Timberlake alternative R&B to clubs like Orlando’s Soundbar (then Backbooth) where he put down silky falsetto and creamy grooves.
More information on the Orlando gig is available via aestheticized.com.
This story originally appeared at our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
–
