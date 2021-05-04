VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Heard

Detroit R&B songwriter JMSN plays Orlando this autumn

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 10:51 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY JMSN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy JMSN/Facebook
The national touring industry should be somewhat on its way to a recovery by the fall, and Christian Berishaj will be a part of the healing. Last week, the Detroit songwriter better known as Jmsn (stylized “JMSN” and pronounced like the whiskey) announced that his “Heal Me” would stop in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a gig at the Social..

Tickets to see the songwriter, engineer and producer backed by a full band are $20-$22 and on sale now. Other Florida stops on the two-month tour include Tampa (Sept. 30) and Miami (Oct. 1).



JMSN started playing in the Sunshine State around 2015 when he brought his greasy Jesus mane, full band and anti-Timberlake alternative R&B to clubs like Orlando’s Soundbar (then Backbooth) where he put down silky falsetto and creamy grooves.

More information on the Orlando gig is available via aestheticized.com.



This story originally appeared at our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs executive order overruling all local coronavirus mandates immediately Read More

  2. Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day' Read More

  3. World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines Read More

  4. Orlando's poor planning might be exacerbating unequal park use post-pandemic Read More

  5. Animated Hulu series features a tale of the famed Winter Park Boat Tour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation