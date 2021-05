Detroit R&B songwriter JMSN plays Orlando this autumn

click image Photo courtesy JMSN/Facebook

The national touring industry should be somewhat on its way to a recovery by the fall, and Christian Berishaj will be a part of the healing. Last week, the Detroit songwriter better known as Jmsn (stylized “ JMSN ” and pronounced like the whiskey) announced that his “Heal Me” would stop in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a gig at the Social..Tickets to see the songwriter, engineer and producer backed by a full band are $20-$22 and on sale now. Other Florida stops on the two-month tour include Tampa (Sept. 30) and Miami (Oct. 1).JMSN started playing in the Sunshine State around 2015 when he brought his greasy Jesus mane , full band and anti-Timberlake alternative R&B to clubs like Orlando’s Soundbar (then Backbooth) where he put down silky falsetto and creamy grooves.More information on the Orlando gig is available via aestheticized.com.