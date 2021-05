WATCH: Florida police officer wards off horny alligator with a broom

click to enlarge Screenshot via HCSO/Facebook

Right now, Florida is in the midst of alligator mating season, when horny gators will do whatever it takes to find a mate, including losing in a fight with a broom.Last week, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we’re once again summoned to remove an alligator that found itself wedged under a car. As you can see in the video , the 4-foot gator was removed from the property by a deputy who dragged it across the lawn and into a pond with a decent-sized push broom.If this all sounds sort of familiar, it’s because a similar instance occurred last month, when a 10-foot gator had to be removed from underneath a car in a Tampa apartment complex.According to HCSO the broomed gator was unharmed and no one was injured.It’s now May, which means alligator mating season is officially here until the end of June. So, for the next month or two be on the lookout for gators on the move and, of course, always check under your car and carry a big, big broom.