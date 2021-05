Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine distribution event planned for Winter Garden on May 4

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A walk-up COVID-19 site will open in Winter Garden on Tuesday, May 4.The Community Health Center of Winter Garden will host the one-day event, distributing the first and second shots of the Moderna vaccine to any eligible adults.The center will be taking patients between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. No appointments are being scheduled and it is first come, first served. They are asking for photo IDs with birthdates to verify age.The Community Health Center is located at 13275 W. Colonial Drive, Winter Garden. More information is available at their website