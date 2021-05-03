Monday, May 3, 2021
Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day'
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Taproom at Dubsdread/Facebook
OpenTable has released their "Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day
" list just in time for the matriarch-hailing holiday, and three Orlando spots made the cut.
Released on Monday morning, the rundown of 100(!) favored brunch destinations spans the entire country, and Orlando made a very strong showing with the Tap Room at Dubsdread
in College Park, Wine Bar George and the Boathouse — both of the latter in Disney Springs — all making the cut.
Other Florida restaurants that got the nod from OpenTable include the nearby Ulele in Tampa, Preserved Restaurant in St. Augustine and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami.
The full list of Top Brunch Spots can be viewed and searched through Opentable
.
–
