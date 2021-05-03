VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 3, 2021

Tip Jar

Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day'

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TAPROOM AT DUBSDREAD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Taproom at Dubsdread/Facebook
OpenTable has released their "Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day" list just in time for the matriarch-hailing holiday, and three Orlando spots made the cut.

Released on Monday morning, the rundown of 100(!) favored brunch destinations spans the entire country, and Orlando made a very strong showing with the Tap Room at Dubsdread in College Park, Wine Bar George and the Boathouse — both of the latter in Disney Springs — all making the cut.



Other Florida restaurants that got the nod from OpenTable include the nearby Ulele in Tampa, Preserved Restaurant in St. Augustine and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami.

The full list of Top Brunch Spots can be viewed and searched through Opentable.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida divers find mammoth leg bone in Peace River Read More

  2. Central Florida chef and pitmaster Chuck Cobb was a big man who cooked with a big heart Read More

  3. World's Largest White Castle opens in Orlando to massive lines Read More

  4. Planned Beatrix restaurant for Disney Springs' West Side to become greenspace while waiting out pandemic delays Read More

  5. Orlando International Airport restarts "Paw Pilots" program, bringing therapy dogs back from pandemic hiatus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation