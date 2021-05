Three Orlando restaurants make OpenTable's nationwide list of 'Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day'

click image Photo courtesy Taproom at Dubsdread/Facebook

OpenTable has released their " Top Brunch Spots For Mother's Day " list just in time for the matriarch-hailing holiday, and three Orlando spots made the cut.Released on Monday morning, the rundown of 100(!) favored brunch destinations spans the entire country, and Orlando made a very strong showing with the Tap Room at Dubsdread in College Park, Wine Bar George and the Boathouse — both of the latter in Disney Springs — all making the cut.Other Florida restaurants that got the nod from OpenTable include the nearby Ulele in Tampa, Preserved Restaurant in St. Augustine and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami.The full list of Top Brunch Spots can be viewed and searched through Opentable