Caitlyn Jenner agrees with Florida's anti-transgender amateur sports bill

The first thing to know about Caitlyn Jenner isn't that she is transgender. It is that she is impossibly wealthy.Like many members of the upper crust, her decisions spawn first from protecting that wealth at all costs. That is why Caitlyn Jenner is an active member of the Republican party, a group tries to thwart protections and rights for transgender people at every level of government. The tax breaks she receives from the GOP help her keep more of her money, which she uses to shield herself from the reality that other trans people must live through.That's the lens through which to view her recent comments on needlessly harmful bills barring transgender athletes from playing high school sports alongside people who share their gender. She has clearly weighed her own wealth as more important than the rights of her fellow trans people, or the would-be inspirational nature of her athletic achievements This isn't the opinion of the person on the front of the Wheaties box, it's the ramblings of Scrooge McDuck on something that will never affect her or her family.Jenner, who is running for governor of California, told TMZ that she supports recent actions by legislatures in Florida and West Virginia.“I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said, when a paparazzo caught her in a Malibu parking lot.Jenner didn't give the interviewer enough time to fire back. If she did, she might have ended up like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Justice was grilled on MSNBC after signing a bill barring trans girls and boys from competing in high school sports alongside other girls and boys, but could not think of a single time where that had been an issue in his state.