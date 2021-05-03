Monday, May 3, 2021
Animated Hulu series features a tale of the famed Winter Park Boat Tour
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 2:35 PM
click image
The original Hulu animated series The Places We Live
shines a spotlight on “modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted.” Lovingly quirky takes on whimsical, heartbreaking (or both) slice-of-life tableaux that we miss out on during our own daily hustle-and-bustle
The three episodes by Bernardo Britto cover subjects as disparate as the heart-rending tale of a certain gaggle of geese on a fateful and famous day over the Hudson and … a whimsical look at the Winter Park Boat Tour, through the story of a boat tour operator who tells the same jokes on the same daily maritime jaunts.
The 6-minute animated short Boat Tour
originally screened as part of the 2020 Florida Film Festival
and can be watched on Hulu now
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Hulu, The Places We Live, Winter Park, Orlando, Television, Winter Park Boat Tour, Documentary, Local, Film, Tourist, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.