Animated Hulu series features a tale of the famed Winter Park Boat Tour

The original Hulu animated seriesshines a spotlight on “modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted.” Lovingly quirky takes on whimsical, heartbreaking (or both) slice-of-life tableaux that we miss out on during our own daily hustle-and-bustleThe three episodes by Bernardo Britto cover subjects as disparate as the heart-rending tale of a certain gaggle of geese on a fateful and famous day over the Hudson and … a whimsical look at the Winter Park Boat Tour, through the story of a boat tour operator who tells the same jokes on the same daily maritime jaunts.The 6-minute animated shortoriginally screened as part of the 2020 Florida Film Festival and can be watched on Hulu now