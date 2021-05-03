VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Monday, May 3, 2021

The Gist

Animated Hulu series features a tale of the famed Winter Park Boat Tour

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 2:35 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FX/CAKE
  • Photo courtesy FX/Cake
The original Hulu animated series The Places We Live shines a spotlight on “modern folklore about everyday situations and the things we take for granted.” Lovingly quirky takes on whimsical, heartbreaking (or both) slice-of-life tableaux that we miss out on during our own daily hustle-and-bustle

The three episodes by Bernardo Britto cover subjects as disparate as the heart-rending tale of a certain gaggle of geese on a fateful and famous day over the Hudson and … a whimsical look at the Winter Park Boat Tour, through the story of a boat tour operator who tells the same jokes on the same daily maritime jaunts.



The 6-minute animated short Boat Tour originally screened as part of the 2020 Florida Film Festival and can be watched on Hulu now.



