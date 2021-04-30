VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 30, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando International Airport restarts "Paw Pilots" program, bringing therapy dogs back from pandemic hiatus

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 1:17 PM

click image Paw Pilots have returned to MCO after a year-long absence, already the best boys and girls at their jobs. - PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook
  • Paw Pilots have returned to MCO after a year-long absence, already the best boys and girls at their jobs.

In celebration of National Therapy Animal Day, the best boys and girls in all of Orlando have returned to Orlando International Airport after a pandemic-long hiatus.

MCO's Paw Pilots therapy program returned Friday, much to the delight of...well, everyone. The program was designed to bring comfort to travelers via doggo cuddles and kisses.



“It was our hope to bring back the MCO Paw Pilots as soon as it was safe to do so, while the community continues to fight the public health crisis,” Brian Engle, director of Customer Experience at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said.

Annabelle, pictured above, is a Paw Pilot favorite. She is one of the first to return to duty.

“We’re so glad the timing feels right to resume this customer service initiative in an updated way that provides enhanced safety measures for the dogs, their handlers and our passengers," Engle said.

The Paw Pilots will now be stationed across from the North Terminal food court, near concessions. Anyone who wants to visit with Annabelle - or any of the other good boys and girls on duty - can line up for their turn.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida chef and pitmaster Chuck Cobb was a big man who cooked with a big heart Read More

  2. Man behind Publix chicken tender sub fan account explains spat with grocery chain Read More

  3. Central Florida's most-famous thrill ride creator unveils wild, high-capacity skycoaster Read More

  4. UCF Coach Gus Malzahn pushes SpaceX stadium sponsorship on Twitter Read More

  5. 'Black Mary' photography exhibit that reimagines Mary Poppins to be on display at the Eatonville Branch Library Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation