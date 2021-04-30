Orlando International Airport restarts "Paw Pilots" program, bringing therapy dogs back from pandemic hiatus

click image Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook

Paw Pilots have returned to MCO after a year-long absence, already the best boys and girls at their jobs.

In celebration of National Therapy Animal Day, the best boys and girls in all of Orlando have returned to Orlando International Airport after a pandemic-long hiatus.MCO's Paw Pilots therapy program returned Friday, much to the delight of...well, everyone. The program was designed to bring comfort to travelers via doggo cuddles and kisses.“It was our hope to bring back the MCO Paw Pilots as soon as it was safe to do so, while the community continues to fight the public health crisis,” Brian Engle, director of Customer Experience at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said.Annabelle, pictured above, is a Paw Pilot favorite. She is one of the first to return to duty.“We’re so glad the timing feels right to resume this customer service initiative in an updated way that provides enhanced safety measures for the dogs, their handlers and our passengers," Engle said.The Paw Pilots will now be stationed across from the North Terminal food court, near concessions. Anyone who wants to visit with Annabelle - or any of the other good boys and girls on duty - can line up for their turn.