Indigo Girls to headline Orlando's Frontyard Festival at the end of May

click image Photo courtesy Indigo Girls/Facebook

Alternative-folk heroines the Indigo Girls are headed to Orlando next month for what sure looks to be one of the last few of Frontyard Festival shows as of this writing.The duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers released their 16th album,, last year and have in the meantime been working on various solo endeavors. This Orlando show will be part of a brief Southern swing that includes a show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre — and that's it for Florida — all a warm-up of sorts for more extensive and belated touring behind the new record.“We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart,” said Saliers in a press statement. “We are so inspired by younger artists and while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25-years-old.”Besides listening to Look Long , you can also pregame for this show by checking out Ray interviewing Throwing Muses' Kristin Hersh on May 10 for a virtual event put on by A Capella Books.Indigo Girls headline the Frontyard on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Opening will be Amythyst Kiah. Tickets are available online