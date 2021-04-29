VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Gist

UCF Coach Gus Malzahn pushes SpaceX stadium sponsorship on Twitter

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/GUS MALZAHN
  • Photo via Twitter/Gus Malzahn

The University of Central Florida's new football coach has adjusted to being a powerful Floridian rather quickly. His team has yet to play a snap and he's already simping for the scraps of rich people. Gus Malzahn joined a growing movement asking Elon Musk to sponsor UCF's football stadium under the banner of Musk's rocket company SpaceX in a post to Twitter.

Malzahn shared a rendering of the Bounce House, with a rocket presumably not exploding over it. A second close-up of the stadium's facade shows the name of SpaceX Stadium.



The stadium is currently not named after any corporation, something that should probably be more normal for stadiums connected to public, state-owned schools. When a deal for the rights fell through last year, the school officially announced that the stadium inside UCF would be known as the "Bounce House" last season. The stadium has carried that unofficial nickname for quite some time, owing to the way the building shakes when fans jump in unison.

In an almost too-perfect analogue to the gutting of NASA in favor of private companies like Musk's, UCF students and fans are pushing hard for Musk to brand their stadium. Given the way that Florida is enamored with the billionaire's grift, we can't say we're hopeful that the Bounce House will remain.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reduces social distancing guidelines to three feet, amid rise in coronavirus vaccinations Read More

  2. Walt Disney World offering bonuses to employees who get vaccinated Read More

  3. Nearly half of Americans think wearing a mask 'ruins the magic' of going to Walt Disney World, survey reports Read More

  4. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  5. 4 Rivers Smokehouse to offer BOGO barbecue sandwiches on Saturday in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation