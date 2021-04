UCF Coach Gus Malzahn pushes SpaceX stadium sponsorship on Twitter

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Gus Malzahn

The University of Central Florida's new football coach has adjusted to being a powerful Floridian rather quickly. His team has yet to play a snap and he's already simping for the scraps of rich people. Gus Malzahn joined a growing movement asking Elon Musk to sponsor UCF's football stadium under the banner of Musk's rocket company SpaceX in a post to Twitter.Malzahn shared a rendering of the Bounce House, with a rocket presumably not exploding over it. A second close-up of the stadium's facade shows the name of SpaceX Stadium.The stadium is currently not named after any corporation, something that should probably be more normal for stadiums connected to public, state-owned schools. When a deal for the rights fell through last year, the school officially announced that the stadium inside UCF would be known as the "Bounce House" last season. The stadium has carried that unofficial nickname for quite some time, owing to the way the building shakes when fans jump in unison.In an almost too-perfect analogue to the gutting of NASA in favor of private companies like Musk's, UCF students and fans are pushing hard for Musk to brand their stadium . Given the way that Florida is enamored with the billionaire's grift , we can't say we're hopeful that the Bounce House will remain.