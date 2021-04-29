Thursday, April 29, 2021
Pattie Lou's Donuts in the downtown library's parking garage is in soft opening mode
It's been in the works for awhile now, but Pattie Lou’s Donuts
is one step closer to being the donut destination downtown with a soft opening to work out the kinks.
The shop is located at street level in the downtown library's parking garage at 139 Pine St.
— because bibliophiles need sweet sustenance too — and has propped open their doors for a soft-opening test run starting this week.
Pattie's Lou's owners told Bungalower
that they'll be serving mini-donuts with choice of toppings for the moment, and when the time comes for their May grand opening, they'll graduate to full-size sugary rings.
Feel free to drop by but steel yourself for possible disappointment as hours are not posted up yet.
