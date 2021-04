Pattie Lou's Donuts in the downtown library's parking garage is in soft opening mode

click image Screen capture courtesy Pattie Lou's/Instagram

It's been in the works for awhile now, but Pattie Lou’s Donuts is one step closer to being the donut destination downtown with a soft opening to work out the kinks.The shop is located at street level in the downtown library's parking garage at 139 Pine St. — because bibliophiles need sweet sustenance too — and has propped open their doors for a soft-opening test run starting this week.Pattie's Lou's owners told Bungalower that they'll be serving mini-donuts with choice of toppings for the moment, and when the time comes for their May grand opening, they'll graduate to full-size sugary rings.Feel free to drop by but steel yourself for possible disappointment as hours are not posted up yet.