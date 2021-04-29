VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Disney's newest cruise ship will feature 'Frozen,' Star Wars and Marvel-themed experiences

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM

click image RENDERING OF THE DISNEY WISH CRUISE, COURTESY OF DISNEY
  • Rendering of the Disney Wish cruise, Courtesy of Disney
Disney Cruise Lines revealed its latest ship on Thursday. Dubbed the "Wish" it will include immersive experiences from the Frozen, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises.

The five-night cruise will be making its first voyage on June 9, 2022, sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.



According to a Disney blog, the cruise line will feature a "Culinary Cabaret" with three theatrical dining concepts, including "Aradelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure," "World of Marvel," and (the much-less excitingly named) "1932," a celebration of the company's legacy.

There will be several adult-only areas of the cruise ship, including a  quiet cove that'll feature an infinity pool, poolside bar, and café. The space will also feature the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge that with cosmically inspired meals from galactic realms, and a trio of Beauty and the Beast-themed restaurants: the Palo Steakhouse, Echante, and The Rose.

There will be no shortage of water attractions with six pools and a water ride called Aquamouse, which will include 760 feet of winding tubes. In order to set sail, guests older than 18 are required to get vaccinated.

Bookings will be open to the general public on May 27. More details on the cruise are soon to come.



