VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Gist

Central Florida's most-famous thrill ride creator unveils wild, high-capacity skycoaster

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM

click image IMAGE VIA US THRILLSRIDES LCC
  • Image via US Thrillsrides LCC
If you’ve ever watched a person swing through the air on one of Central Florida’s skycoasters and thought, ‘that would be more fun if I was able to do it with a busload of people,’ then there’s a brand-new ride concept you will love.

Windermere resident Bill Kitchen made a name for himself in the 1990s when his Skycoaster concept quickly became a mainstay at boardwalks and entertainment centers worldwide. It can now be found on every continent except Antarctica.



The bungee-style ride allows for up to three riders to be pulled backward towards a large tower then drop. In Central Florida, where multiple versions of the ride are located including the world's tallest version at Fun Spot in Kissimmee, it has become a rite of passage for many tourists. But the low hourly capacity has kept the ride out of most theme parks. Now Kitchen has a new concept that keeps many of the thrills in place from his former attraction  while improving throughput by having up to twenty-four passengers at a time.
click image IMAGE VIA US THRILLSRIDES LCC
  • Image via US Thrillsrides LCC
The new concept, known as the Skyscreamer, replaces the bag-like fly suits that passengers on the SkyCoaster had to wear with a vehicle more akin to what one would see on a carnival ride. The circular  vehicle can be adjusted to hold as many as 24 passengers. After passengers are loaded onto the ride platform, it slowly lifts off the ground, then is pulled back towards the lift tower. The towers can be as tall as a thirty-five-story building, with the ride vehicle swinging even higher. Due to the circular design of the ride vehicle, passengers will spin as they swing back and forth. A patented pendulum damper allows for the ride vehicle to come to a stop on its own, another improvement over the hook style system used on the Skycoaster.

Kitchen has been called the “Willy Wonka of Thrill Rides” due to his unique, one-of-a-kind creations. With a background in electrical engineering, the self-proclaimed thrill-seeker has developed some of the world’s wildest attractions. After success with the skycoaster, Kitchen designed a successful indoor skydiving tunnel concept. That project resulted in the Skyventure attraction on International Drive, was eventually sold, and became iFly, the world’s largest indoor skydiving entertainment company.
click image The Unicoaster concept, seen here with a casino-themed overlay. - IMAGE VIA US THRILLRIDES LLC
  • Image via US Thrillrides LLC
  • The Unicoaster concept, seen here with a casino-themed overlay.
The Unicoaster, a spinning flat ride that constantly flips riders upside down, has seen success at the Nickelodeon-branded indoor theme parks in Minnesota and New Jersey. There’s also the Polercoaster, an observation tower encircled by a roller coaster. One such tower, the Skyscraper at Skyplex, was previously proposed for the corner of International Drive and Sand Lake Road. That project has seen multiple delays but remains active.
click to enlarge Skyplex - RENDERING VIA JOSHUA WALLACK
  • Rendering via Joshua Wallack
  • Skyplex
Like the Polercoaster, many of Kitchen’s boldest ideas have yet to be realized. His coaster-style spokeless observation wheel concept had been planned for what is now known as ICON Park, but the developer ultimately opted for a more proven and cheaper traditional observation wheel. Another observation tower concept, the Skyspire, has also seen little success in being realized.
The lack of success in getting his projects built hasn’t stopped Kitchen, who is known for his excited stories and unique approach to designing attractions. Kitchen has faced many setbacks, including a high-profile home invasion and kidnapping by ninjas, but each time he has come back with ever-more-daring thrill rides.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reduces social distancing guidelines to three feet, amid rise in coronavirus vaccinations Read More

  2. Walt Disney World offering bonuses to employees who get vaccinated Read More

  3. Nearly half of Americans think wearing a mask 'ruins the magic' of going to Walt Disney World, survey reports Read More

  4. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  5. Man behind Publix chicken tender sub fan account explains spat with grocery chain Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation