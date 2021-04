'Black Mary' photography exhibit that reimagines Mary Poppins to be on display at the Eatonville Branch Library

click to enlarge Photo by Kanika Sago

A photography exhibit by a local mother-daughter tandem that revamps the Mary Poppins archetype will soon be on display at the Eatonville Branch Library.by famed journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika Sago, is a series of 12 photos that recast the Disneyfied Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination in communities suffering from socioeconomic disparities."The photos in Black Mary feature Kanika as the titular Black Mary and various Central Florida residents.previously was on display at the Orlando Public Library in early 2020 pre-COVID, so this might be a more relaxed opportunity to take these works in.“We have been experiencing so much loss. At the same time, we have been tapping into our collective resilience,” said Renatao Sago about the photographs in a press statement.will be up for viewing at the Eatonville Public Library from May 1–June 30. For free!