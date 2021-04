Bikini Kill's Orlando date and full tour pushed back to 2022

click image Photo courtesy Bikini Kill/Instagram

The already-rescheduled show by reunited riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill in Orlando has now been moved from November to 2022, as part of a revamped tour itinerary that includes some new Florida shows.The show at Plaza Live is now happening on May 29, 2022, at the Plaza Live, along with other Florida concerts at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and a two-night stand at the Ground in Miami. These Florida shows are among the first set for the Bikini Kill tour, so it should be a spirited evening, let's say.Bikini Kill formed in the early 1990s in Olympia, Washington, and in short order turned the male-centric indie rock world on its head, with beautifully angry and catchy anthems like "Rebel Girl," "Suck My Left One" and "Feels Blind" before breaking up in 1997. The band first reunited for shows in 2019, and has patiently been waiting to head out on the road again since.. Tickets are available online for Bikini Kill's 2022 show at the Plaza Live.