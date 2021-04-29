VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Heard

Bikini Kill's Orlando date and full tour pushed back to 2022

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BIKINI KILL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Bikini Kill/Instagram
The already-rescheduled show by reunited riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill in Orlando has now been moved from November to 2022, as part of a revamped tour itinerary that includes some new Florida shows.

The show at Plaza Live is now happening on May 29, 2022, at the Plaza Live, along with other Florida concerts at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and a two-night stand at the Ground in Miami. These Florida shows are among the first set for the Bikini Kill tour, so it should be a spirited evening, let's say.



Bikini Kill formed in the early 1990s in Olympia, Washington, and in short order turned the male-centric indie rock world on its head, with beautifully angry and catchy anthems like "Rebel Girl," "Suck My Left One" and "Feels Blind" before breaking up in 1997. The band first reunited for shows in 2019, and has patiently been waiting to head out on the road again since..

Tickets are available online for Bikini Kill's 2022 show at the Plaza Live.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reduces social distancing guidelines to three feet, amid rise in coronavirus vaccinations Read More

  2. Walt Disney World offering bonuses to employees who get vaccinated Read More

  3. Nearly half of Americans think wearing a mask 'ruins the magic' of going to Walt Disney World, survey reports Read More

  4. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  5. 4 Rivers Smokehouse to offer BOGO barbecue sandwiches on Saturday in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation