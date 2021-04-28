VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Heard

Machine Gun Kelly to play Orlando's Rebel Rock Festival in September

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MACHINE GUN KELLY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Machine Gun Kelly/Facebook
Fresh off playing a full-capacity show in Jacksonville over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly has joined the lineup of Central Florida's Rebel Rock Festival set for September.

Kelly joins strange musical bedfellows at Rebel Rock like Limp Bizkit, Body Count, Anti-Flag, Phil Anselmo performing a Pantera set, and P.O.D. on one of the more surreal festival lineups we've seen in a good while. Rebel Rock happens on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds outdoors.



Kelly's Rebel Rock slot is part of his "Tickets to My Downfall" tour, kicking off on Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, and the Orlando show is his only Florida stop.

As mentioned above, Kelly played a sold-out (largely maskless, duh) concert at Daily's Place in Jacksonville last Saturday in front of over 5,000 fans, one of whom was Jax Mayor Lenny Curry, who even got a Facebook pic with Kelly and actress Megan Fox. (That is the second most surreal thing in this post.)

Tickets for Rebel Rock are available online.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  2. Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’ Read More

  3. Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark Read More

  4. Florida Legislature puts kibosh on massive toll road expansion plan Read More

  5. Chicago-based bowling restaurant Pinstripes to open near Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation