Machine Gun Kelly to play Orlando's Rebel Rock Festival in September

Fresh off playing a full-capacity show in Jacksonville over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly has joined the lineup of Central Florida's Rebel Rock Festival set for September.Kelly joins strange musical bedfellows at Rebel Rock like Limp Bizkit, Body Count, Anti-Flag, Phil Anselmo performing a Pantera set, and P.O.D. on one of the more surreal festival lineups we've seen in a good while. Rebel Rock happens on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds outdoors.Kelly's Rebel Rock slot is part of his "Tickets to My Downfall" tour, kicking off on Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, and the Orlando show is his only Florida stop.As mentioned above, Kelly played a sold-out (largely maskless, duh) concert at Daily's Place in Jacksonville last Saturday in front of over 5,000 fans, one of whom was Jax Mayor Lenny Curry, who even got a Facebook pic with Kelly and actress Megan Fox. (That is the second most surreal thing in this post.)Tickets for Rebel Rock are available online.