VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida's Guns for Sunday Schools bill heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock

A proposal that would let people with concealed-weapons licenses pack heat at churches or other religious institutions that share properties with schools is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday voted 24-16 along party lines to give final approval to the measure (HB 259), which passed the House last month. DeSantis’ office did not immediately reply to a question about whether the governor will sign the bill.



Florida law generally allows people to carry concealed weapons at churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions, but it bars being armed on school properties. That leads to people being prevented from carrying guns on properties shared by religious institutions and schools.

Senate sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said the bill closes a “loophole.”

“This is about safety,” Gruters said. “We saw what happened in Texas when a church, unfortunately, was the target. Six seconds it took them to secure that location. This gives schools the needed safety they need. It gives churches the additional security that they need. This gives the property owners the ultimate responsibility to make the decision that's best for them.”

Democrat countered the proposal won’t improve safety.

“It's a fallacy, Dirty Harry, Rambo. John McClane aren't going to be rising up in a church and taking out the bad guy,” Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, said. “When you’ve got more guns, you've got more danger, period. These are religious institutions. They're supposed to be peaceful places of worship. Why anybody would bring a gun to a church is beyond me.”

Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, argued that an FBI study of 160 active shooter incidents from 2000 to 2013 found just one where a person with a concealed-weapons license stopped a shooter.

“It just makes me very uncomfortable that we're saying more guns, more guns, more guns, when we have had, is it 60 mass shootings so far this year?” Polsky said. “So let's just add more guns in a sacred place like a church, a temple, a mosque. I believe there are other ways to make those institutions safe.”

Sen. Jason Pizzo, a North Miami Beach Democrat who is an attorney, said he doesn’t expect the proposal to withstand a court challenge over property rights.

On Monday, the Senate rejected a series of proposed Democratic amendments to the bill that included seeking to limit possession of guns to current or former law-enforcement officers and to prohibit carrying guns while school is in session or extracurricular activities are underway.

Religious institutions or property owners would continue to be able to bar guns at the sites, under the bill.

Related Guns at Sunday School bill heads to Florida Senate
Guns at Sunday School bill heads to Florida Senate
By NSF
Blogs


Tuesday’s vote moved the bill further than the last time a similar proposal was on the Senate floor. In 2018, an attempt stalled as lawmakers’ attention shifted to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark Read More

  2. Florida Republicans pass bill kneecapping ballot amendments as part of anti-democratic platform Read More

  3. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  4. Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’ Read More

  5. Florida Legislature puts kibosh on massive toll road expansion plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation