VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Gist

EDM DJ Tiesto to play The Vanguard next Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/TIESTO
  • Photo via Instagram/Tiesto

Tiesto will play The Vanguard on Saturday, May 8.

The world-famous DJ and producer has been an EDM mainstay for several decades, and not even coronavirus can stop that (apparently). The Vanguard continues to be a downtown Orlando hotspot in more ways than one, offering temperature checks and gentle encouragement of mask-wearing to throw dance music sets indoors while the world is in the middle of a rager of its own.



Show time is 9 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $35. 421 people tested positive for coronavirus in Orange County yesterday.

Event Details Tiësto
@ The Vanguard
578 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., May 8, 9 p.m.
Price: $35-$120
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it Read More

  2. Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’ Read More

  3. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reduces social distancing guidelines to three feet, amid rise in coronavirus vaccinations Read More

  4. Florida Legislature puts kibosh on massive toll road expansion plan Read More

  5. Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation