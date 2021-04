Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre invites you to get 'Together Again at the O-Town Canteen'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Mad Cow Theatre

If you're still feeling shell-shocked over the past 12 months, the Mad Cow Theatre invites you to a very retro opportunity to commiserate via song and performance, "Together Again at the O-Town Canteen."From Friday-Saturday, May 21-22, Mad Cow Theatre will mark their return to live performance with "Together" at their outdoor Party in the Plaza event space on Church Street in downtown Orlando. The event will be in the style of a 1940s-vintage USO variety show, complete with the requisite tuneful swing and sass.With this event, Mad Cow Theatre looks to help complete our collective stress cycle in "six ways — with creativity, connection, laughter, tears, movement and breath" the best way they know how, through heartfelt performance.“It’s so important to us that we honor the different comfort levels of our patrons and return to live theatre in stages,” said Mitzi Maxwell, Executive Director of the Mad Cow, in a press statement. “That’s why our first live experience is a Party in the Plaza, a show outside so that people can feel comfortable dipping their toes into live theater once again.” Tickets are available online for $50 and the price includes a beverage for a group toast.