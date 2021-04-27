Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Orlando's Downtown Credo debuts Coffee for Impact collab with Central Florida Urban League
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM
Photo courtesy Major Creates
Coffee For Impact
Orlando's Downtown Credo
and the Central Florida Urban League are pairing up for the Coffee for Impact collab, a chance for local caffeine fanatics to get a tasty jolt for a good cause.
Starting last week, 200 limited-edition Coffee for Impact bags are available at all Downtown Credo spots and online
, with $5 from the sale of each bag going toward the Central Florida Urban League's work to empower Black Central Floridians through education and entrepreneurship.
"Drinking a cup of coffee can be a form of empowerment when doing so supports programming like ours, which works to end generational poverty in Black communities,” said Glenton Gilzean Jr., President and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League, in a press statement.
Coffee for Impact is available while supplies last.
