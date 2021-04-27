Orlando rep Val Demings spanks Jim Jordan on House floor: ‘Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.’

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-1950s, had a heated exchange last week during a House Judiciary hearing. Jordan tried to cut off Demings as she spoke about law enforcement during debate over the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would address the surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans. Republicans introduced a pointless amendment to prevent the defunding of police departments even though the legislation does not seek to strip law enforcement funding. (Question for another day: What do you call virtue signaling when it's not virtue you're signaling?)
“I want to make it quite clear that this amendment is completely irrelevant,” Demings, who served as chief of the Orlando Police Department for three years, seethed.
“You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so,” she continued in a somewhat more measured tone. Then Jordan tried to interject, but Demings stood her ground: “I have the floor, Mr. Jordan,” she declared, smacking the table and glaring over her shoulder.
“Did I strike a nerve?” she then asked. “Law enforcement officers deserve better that to be utilized as pawns. And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves!” House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler interrupted, “The gentlelady — the gentlelady — the gentlelady will suspend —” in an attempt to restore order to the hearing.
When Demings finished her sentence, Nadler admonished members not to "shout out when they disagree" and Jordan brown-nosingly chimed in: "I agree!" (as if he weren't the one doing the interrupting on Demings' time).
Demings shot back: “Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about.” Give ’em hell, Val.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.