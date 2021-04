Florida man accused of smuggling drugs into jail inside his prosthetic leg

click to enlarge Adobe

The thing about stash boxes is, sometimes you hide things away so well that you forget what's in there. A Florida man is accused of letting it slip his mind that drugs were inside his prosthetic leg.That news comes from (somehow still around) mugshots and police reports website The Smoking Gun . 37-year-old Keith Adams of Largo is facing three felony charges after police claim they caught him with Xanax and Fentanyl while booking him into the Pinellas County jail.Adams was arrested on Saturday, during a traffic stop in which police claim they caught the man sitting atop a pipe that tested positive for cocaine residue. Police sources told the website that they “specifically asked before transport to the jail if anything was concealed in his leg, and warned bringing it into the jail would be an additional charge.” Upon finding the stash, they added two more charges to Adams' case.It's far from the weirdest smuggling story in Florida in recent memory. Whether you're looking for exotic pets or fresh-caught cocaine , the state has someone willing to get it to you.