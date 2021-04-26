VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 26, 2021

Bloggytown

Walk-up coronavirus vaccine site planned for West Colonial on Friday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Community Health Centers of Pine Hills just announced that they will be running a walk-up vaccination site for adults looking to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Friday, April 30.

The site will run from from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It's offering shots on a first-come, first-served basis. They are distributing both first and second shots of the Moderna vaccine. While there is no cost to receive the shot, Community Health Centers is asking people to bring a photo ID to confirm they are over the age of 18.



The Community Health Center is located at 840 Mercy Drive. For any further information, please visit their website.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth
Orlando jazz stalwart Thomas Milovac started a record label to showcase the creativity of his friends
Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. World's largest White Castle to open in Orlando on May 3 Read More

  2. Florida Senate approves unemployment benefits increase Read More

  3. Matt Gaetz campaign's financial report show Florida Republican scrambling to spin sex trafficking investigation scandal Read More

  4. Florida consulting firm Cyber Ninjas at center of Arizona election audit controversy Read More

  5. Florida McDonald's offering people $50 just to show up for an interview Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation