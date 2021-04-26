Walk-up coronavirus vaccine site planned for West Colonial on Friday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Community Health Centers of Pine Hills just announced that they will be running a walk-up vaccination site for adults looking to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Friday, April 30.The site will run from from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It's offering shots on a first-come, first-served basis. They are distributing both first and second shots of the Moderna vaccine. While there is no cost to receive the shot, Community Health Centers is asking people to bring a photo ID to confirm they are over the age of 18.The Community Health Center is located at 840 Mercy Drive. For any further information, please visit their website.