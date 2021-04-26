VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Monday, April 26, 2021

Orlando Fringe goes live with 30 hour Text-To-Give-A-Thon fundraiser starting Thursday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO FRINGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe/Facebook
Orlando Fringe will be channeling the wee-hours, freewheeling spirit of classic late-night tv telethons laster this week for their third annual Text-To-Give-A-Thon.

On Thursday, April 29, Fringe stalwarts Lisa Hardt (Fringe Development Director) and Lindsay Taylor (Fringe Theatre Producer) will be broadcasting continuously on Facebook Live for a mammoth 30 hours — that's 6 more hours than last year, for this with scorecards handy — from a campsite on the Fringe's Green Lawn of Fabulousness.



The Text-To-Give-A-Thon will raise money for Fringe activities and fest-related activities in 2020 and far beyond. The goal is at least $10,000. Patrons can donate during the telethon by texting FRINGE to 71777. United Arts will provide a 15 percent match on donations.

As with any telethon worth its salt, expect plenty of visits, drop-ins and performances from special guests, as well as an anything-goes vibe.

“Patrons can expect a pre-Fringe party as we close in on our 30th Anniversary,” said Taylor in a press statement. “Special guests, your favorite artists from all over the world, and watching ‘LiLli’, Lisa and Lindsay, try to stay awake while entertaining the masses is a can't miss event!"

The Text-To-Give-A-Thon goes down Thursday, April 29, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through Friday afternoon. You can watch the delightful chaos unfold on the Fringe's Facebook or YouTube channel.



