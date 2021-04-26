Monday, April 26, 2021
A truck full of local, organic blueberries is now making weekly drops throughout greater Orlando courtesy King Grove
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM
Photo courtesy King Grove/Facebook
King Grove Blueberries
Like any rock band worth their salt (but a way tastier proposition), blueberries from local organic farm King Grove
are going on tour and that includes weekly stops in Central Florida.
The USDA-certified King Grave organic farm in Eustis is marking blueberry season with a new service to bring the timely fruit to the adoring masses directly. The Truck Tour service will stop at locations throughout the greater Orlando area and thereabouts to better serve your berry-eating needs.
Despite the undeniable convenience, some pre-planning will be required on the consumer end. Check King Grove's website
to find out the list of drop locations for the week, and then place your (required) pre-order for blueberries. Peeping the map, it looks as though Winter Park, Altamonte Springs and Oviedo are regular drop points.
The stops for the Truck Tour service are determined (and posted) a week in advance. Brace yourself for the possibility of sell-outs. But there's always next week.
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
