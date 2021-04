SoDo After Dark shows off the Orlando neighborhood's nightlife this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Mars Wagon/Facebook

First Earth Fare reopens and now this event? Everything's coming up SoDo. This weekend you'll have a chance to acquaint yourself with the nocturnal side of this neighborhood with an evening of music and revelry dubbed SoDo After Dark Orlando Brewing hosts a Saturday night of sounds from the Swamp Donkeys and Mars Wagon, food from Gnarly Cuban and Zackley's, and beverages from the Swirlery and (naturally) Orlando Brewing.SoDo After Dark starts a-rockin' at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and are $10-$20.The event will be outdoors at Orlando Brewing with masks required.