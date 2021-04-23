Friday, April 23, 2021
SoDo After Dark shows off the Orlando neighborhood's nightlife this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM
Photo courtesy Mars Wagon/Facebook
First Earth Fare
reopens and now this event? Everything's coming up SoDo. This weekend you'll have a chance to acquaint yourself with the nocturnal side of this neighborhood with an evening of music and revelry dubbed SoDo After Dark
.
Orlando Brewing hosts a Saturday night of sounds from the Swamp Donkeys and Mars Wagon, food from Gnarly Cuban and Zackley's, and beverages from the Swirlery and (naturally) Orlando Brewing.
SoDo After Dark starts a-rockin' at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite
and are $10-$20.
The event will be outdoors at Orlando Brewing with masks required.
