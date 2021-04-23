VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Friday, April 23, 2021

Orlando Police draw guns on stunt cyclists in viral TikTok clip

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM

A cyclist who records bike stunts around Orlando on a GoPro and posts them to TikTok caught a first-person view of a terrifying interaction with Orlando Police.

Ian Adams, who posts to TikTok under the username Riskie-E was ordered off his bicycle and onto the ground by officers holding him and another cyclist at gunpoint. That other man was ordered by police to crawl along the ground toward the officers.



Further videos taken from the GoPro and uploaded to TikTok show the officers searching Adams. He went on to post body cam footage from the department showing officers apologizing to the men for the stop.

Police claimed at the time that the two men matched descriptions of robbery suspects on I-Drive. In further videos posted to TikTok the next day, Adams claims that after a long period of interrogation on the sidewalk, they brought the robbery victim to the scene where they told officers the two men were not involved.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said that he believes the officers acted correctly in making the stop with their guns drawn. Noting that the suspects in question were believed to be armed, he told Click Orlando he would have acted "exactly how they did."

“These again were individuals that matched the description given to us by the victims and witnesses that was described to the officers," he said. The officers had no choice, actually, the officers had an obligation to stop these individuals to make sure they weren’t the ones responsible.”



